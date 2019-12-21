Apple Pro Display XDR

FWIW I do a lot of vector graphic design and typography so I appreciate the high density over refresh. Apple’s monitor seems very close to my ideal monitor. - 32” of working space - “retina” pixel density - professional color coverage If you look on Newegg for a PC monitor, you can find various monitors with 2 but not 3 of the attributes above. Price aside, if someone figures how to get this running in Linux, I’d be very tempted. I’m honestly tempted to drop retard money on a Mac Pro and take it up the butt just so I could get a $5k monitor for my design work.