Apple Pro Display XDR

Discussion in 'Displays' started by Zinn, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM.

  1. Dec 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM #1
    Zinn

    Zinn Pronouns: ze, zis, zit

    Messages:
    2,471
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2010
    FWIW I do a lot of vector graphic design and typography so I appreciate the high density over refresh. Apple’s monitor seems very close to my ideal monitor.

    - 32” of working space
    - “retina” pixel density
    - professional color coverage

    If you look on Newegg for a PC monitor, you can find various monitors with 2 but not 3 of the attributes above.

    Price aside, if someone figures how to get this running in Linux, I’d be very tempted. I’m honestly tempted to drop retard money on a Mac Pro and take it up the butt just so I could get a $5k monitor for my design work.
     
    Zinn, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM
    Zinn, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:54 AM
    #1
  2. Dec 21, 2019 at 11:59 AM #2
    Shoganai

    Shoganai Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    451
    Joined:
    Dec 5, 2018
    Shoganai, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:59 AM
    Shoganai, Dec 21, 2019 at 11:59 AM
    #2
  3. Dec 21, 2019 at 12:01 PM #3
    Zinn

    Zinn Pronouns: ze, zis, zit

    Messages:
    2,471
    Joined:
    Jan 31, 2010
    You’re right, there is the Dell UP3218K, but I’ve heard that has quality issues. It gets super hot and really seems like it needs active cooling.

    Are there other 8K monitors available?
     
    Zinn, Dec 21, 2019 at 12:01 PM
    Zinn, Dec 21, 2019 at 12:01 PM
    #3