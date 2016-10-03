Apple Loses Patent Retrial To VirnetX, Owes $302.4M

H

HardOCP News

[H] News
Joined
Dec 31, 1969
Messages
0
It looks like it is time for Apple to start digging in its couch cushions to pay VirnetX over $300 million for patent infringement. Apple still faces another court hearing to determine whether or not it willfully infringed the patents.


A jury in 2012 awarded $368.2 million in damages, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., partly overturned that verdict, saying there were problems with how the trial judge instructed jurors on calculating damages. On remand, VirnetX's two suits were combined, and in February, a jury returned with an even bigger verdict, $625.6 million, one of the highest ever in a U.S. patent case. In the latest trial, jurors were asked to determine damages on two VirnetX patents that Apple had already been found to infringe, and to determine both infringement and damages on another two patents. The $302.4 million award was in line with what VirnetX had been demanding.
 
C

cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Aug 16, 2004
Messages
13,794
Sounds like VirtenX is a sort of patent troll as they have expanded their patent holdings to be able to go after other companies after the fact.

Also sounds like Apple was willfully infringing on said patents.

So two scummy companies going at it. Not surprised one bit.

VirnetX - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
 
M

Methadras

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2000
Messages
6,132
This is what a company like Apple does. They find tech/software/firmware that will do what they want, find if a patent exists, if it does then they reverse it, incorporate it, and then wait for a lawsuit that they can fight and generally win. It's cheaper this way to try and bury a company under legal debt or settle for a lower cost than it would have been to buy it out outright.
 
erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
7,669
HardOCP News said:
It looks like it is time for Apple to start digging in its couch cushions to pay VirnetX over $300 million for patent infringement. Apple still faces another court hearing to determine whether or not it willfully infringed the patents.


A jury in 2012 awarded $368.2 million in damages, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., partly overturned that verdict, saying there were problems with how the trial judge instructed jurors on calculating damages. On remand, VirnetX's two suits were combined, and in February, a jury returned with an even bigger verdict, $625.6 million, one of the highest ever in a U.S. patent case. In the latest trial, jurors were asked to determine damages on two VirnetX patents that Apple had already been found to infringe, and to determine both infringement and damages on another two patents. The $302.4 million award was in line with what VirnetX had been demanding.
Click to expand...
"Apple fails to overturn VirnetX patent verdict, could owe over $1.1 billion" -- https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-virnetx-idUSKBN29K2DU
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top