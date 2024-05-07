Apple iPad Pro 2024 OLED

Today, the iPad Pro with Apple M4 was announced.
It features a new Ultra Retina XDR display that utilizes "tandem OLED" technology, boasting 1000 nits for full-screen brightness, 1600 nits for peak HDR brightness, a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, True Tone for comfortable viewing, ProMotion with an adaptive 10-120Hz refresh rate, and P3 wide color support.
In this topic, I'll ask to provide screenshots of the screen to show how it looks ( both "Standard" and "Textured").
So that we can confirm if the screen indeed displays the image without any issues.
