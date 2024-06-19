Apple Data Breach 2024

"Threat actor claims to have breached Apple, allegedly stealing source code of several internal tools"

"According to the post by IntelBroker, “In June 2024, Apple.com suffered a data breach,” presumably at their hands, that led to the exposure. The threat actor claims to have obtained source code for the following internal tools:

  • AppleConnect-SSO
  • Apple-HWE-Confluence-Advanced
  • AppleMacroPlugin
While little is known about Apple-HWE-Confluence-Advanced and AppleMacroPlugin, AppleConnect-SSO is an authentication system that allows employees to access specific applications within Apple’s network. The system is integrated with the company’s Directory Services database, which ensures secure access to internal resources."

Source: https://9to5mac.com/2024/06/19/thre...ealing-source-code-of-several-internal-tools/
 
Well, if it is properly implemented then the loss of the source code (without the keys) doesn't compromise the system.
 
uOpt said:
Well, if it is properly implemented then the loss of the source code (without the keys) doesn't compromise the system.
Lots of those are also discontinued internal tools. They probably found an archived code repository somewhere.
 
Are the hackers steeling tools to help fix Apple products? Because if so then I'm all for it.
 
