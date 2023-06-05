Apple Announces macOS Sonoma With New Desktop Widgets

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
9,753
New Desktop Widgets and possibly additional Animojis are some of the biggest callouts for Sonoma

“The beta version of macOS Sonoma is available today through the Apple Developer Program, and a public beta will launch next month. All Mac users can expect a public release of the software sometime this fall.

For gamers, there's a new Game Mode in macOS Sonoma that delivers an optimized gaming experience with smoother and more consistent frame rates. It dramatically lowers audio latency with AirPods and reduces input latency with game controllers, and it works with any game on Mac.”

1686002818254.jpeg

1686002836726.jpeg

Source: https://www.macrumors.com/2023/06/05/apple-announces-macos-sonoma-with-desktop-widgets-and-more/
 
So the most innovative thing they could come up with is new widgets AND!! wait for it, wait for it "You can put them ANYWHERE on your desktop" ...wow!
 
