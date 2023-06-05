Apple Announces macOS Sonoma With New Desktop Widgets

erek
[H]F Junkie
New Desktop Widgets and possibly additional Animojis are some of the biggest callouts for Sonoma
“The beta version of macOS Sonoma is available today through the Apple Developer Program, and a public beta will launch next month. All Mac users can expect a public release of the software sometime this fall.
For gamers, there's a new Game Mode in macOS Sonoma that delivers an optimized gaming experience with smoother and more consistent frame rates. It dramatically lowers audio latency with AirPods and reduces input latency with game controllers, and it works with any game on Mac.”
Source: https://www.macrumors.com/2023/06/05/apple-announces-macos-sonoma-with-desktop-widgets-and-more/
