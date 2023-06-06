Apple Announces Apple Vision Pro AR Spatial Super Computer

Apple's really fallen flat on innovation here ^^



Suppose this instead



"Creating a direct neural retinal projection system might involve several layers of technological advancement and integration. Here's a rough outline of what such a system could involve:



1. Optogenetics: This is a biological technique that involves the use of light to control cells in living tissue, typically neurons, which have been genetically modified to respond to light stimuli. The first step to creating a direct neural retinal projection system might involve using optogenetics to create a population of retinal cells that can be activated by specific light frequencies.



2. Bio-Integrated Photonics: Building on the optogenetic base, we'd need to develop an advanced photonics system capable of emitting light at the right frequencies and with sufficient precision to stimulate the optogenetically enhanced neurons. This system would have to be bio-compatible, possibly requiring the use of bio-inks and 3D printing to create a structure that could be safely integrated with the retina.



3. Brain-Computer Interface (BCI): The system would need some way to receive and interpret signals from the brain. For instance, users might want to control the AR projection with their thoughts or automatically adapt the projection based on their mental state. This would require a BCI, like the ones being developed by companies like Neuralink.



4. Advanced Machine Learning Algorithms: Given the incredible complexity of the visual system and the brain, managing this kind of system would likely require the use of sophisticated AI algorithms. These algorithms could help interpret the signals coming from the BCI, control the photonics system, and manage the overall operation of the AR system to ensure a smooth and naturalistic user experience.



5. Cybersecurity Measures: Given the intimate nature of this technology, strong cybersecurity measures would be necessary to ensure that malicious parties could not hack into the system and potentially harm users or misuse their data.



6. Ethical and Regulatory Framework: Finally, this kind of technology would raise many ethical questions and would likely require a comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure that it is used responsibly and ethically."