Apple and Google launch digital contact tracing system

Opinion? Not really interested in this technology myself, but i imagine someone's figure out how to monetize it anyhow
"Working together to design the system means that Android and iPhone applications, as well as applications from different states, will be able to recognize one another.
Once they download the app, users will have to consent to make their information available to the health authorities and can turn it on and off when they choose to. Data collection will be kept private and only used by health authorities for COVID-19 exposure, not stored in a central database.
Both Apple and Google said that they will not monetize the data that comes out of the exposure notification system."
https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/a...ital-contact-tracing-system/story?id=70789376
