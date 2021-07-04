Apex Legends hacked

MrGuvernment said: Seems it is somewhat related to TitanFall 1 being a steaming pile of crap and unplayable.



Now on that note, to find out EA / Respawn has little security to allow someone to get this deep into their systems to change GUI things...tells me the company is total crap and I really do hope their user base drops considerably until they get their crap together Click to expand...

Take this with a grain of sale. To my understanding, a hacker (Suspected to be a former employee) basically made titanfall 1 unplayable for streamers due to some weird exploit/hack that effects the servers, and supposedly was doing something similar to titanfall 2. There was a long video about it on youtube. It could be the same hacker trying to deflect blame onto the people who are trying to expose him.