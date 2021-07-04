Apex Legends hacked

Seems it is somewhat related to TitanFall 1 being a steaming pile of crap and unplayable.

Now on that note, to find out EA / Respawn has little security to allow someone to get this deep into their systems to change GUI things...tells me the company is total crap and I really do hope their user base drops considerably until they get their crap together
 
Take this with a grain of sale. To my understanding, a hacker (Suspected to be a former employee) basically made titanfall 1 unplayable for streamers due to some weird exploit/hack that effects the servers, and supposedly was doing something similar to titanfall 2. There was a long video about it on youtube. It could be the same hacker trying to deflect blame onto the people who are trying to expose him.
 
I have hard 2 things
1. T1 is being DDoS'd the last few years
2. EA / Respawn are not patching the game to prevent hackers from making the game unplayable

And because they are still actively selling the game, someone got tired of it and now here we are.
 
