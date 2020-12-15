APC UPS'es - Larger battery mod

I've been playing around with a pair of 40ah AGM batteries to extend ups runtime. I've played with a BR1000G but cannot get it to calibrate the higher runtime. It'll run my test load for around 3 hours with the runtime remaining showing 1 minute. Which is fine, but keeps me from using any software to shut down my network.



Someone mentioned the SMT (More commercial series) could handle the longer runtime calibration. Wanted to see if anyone here had actual experience.



APC brand I'm pretty much set on, and strongly prefer one with a LCD on the front.