APC SMART UPS SU1000 questions

I got an APC Smart Ups SU1000. Not sure which version, but if I recall correctly it came out of an IBM facility. It's making a slightly annoying buzz. Any suggestions as where I can get it fixed?



Also what are these units selling for with a new set of batteries as I found its recommend replacement on Amazon for about $450?



Mine has the connection that allows to add more batteries. Can I use any automotive batteries or am I stuck with SLA?