Apache Tomcat help

One of our teams runs a site/product on Apache Tomcat 7. The server was set up quite some time ago, and only has one site, using the IP of the server. I'm planning to add a second IP to the server, running Windows 2012 R2, so that I may add a second URL and site.



I'm struggling mightily to figure out how to add the second site, bind it to an IP address, and set the content directory. I'm assuming there needs to be a .conf file edited somewhere, but I'm striking out in figuring out which one.



Any help would be appreciated.