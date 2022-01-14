Aorus Xtreme Z690 PCH temp

I might have to switch motherboards because of an issue with M.2 layout and PCIE lane mapping, but curious if anyone has one of these and can share what the chipset temps on the Aorus Xtreme Z690 (non-WB version) is like?



VRM temps seem to be in hand nowadays on almost all boards from what I can see in reviews, but my current board PCH reaches a toasty 52C even with a waterblock on it (uses thermal pad not paste though). I'm a little worried a passive cooled PCH board could throttle/corrupt data.