AOC Q3279VWFD8 vs Samsung U32J590 vs Philips 328B6QJEB? Help me to choose ?

coolnext4

Sep 27, 2020
Hi everyone, i hope everyone healthy.

I want best picture quality between these 3 monitor. My usage is coding, movies, a little bit gaming. Picture quality and colors are most important thing.

Please dont recommend different monitor because alternatives not exist in my country.

AOC Q3279VWFD8:

2K

IPS Panel ( 8Bit + FRC )

%84 Adobe RGB, %98 sRGB

AMD FreeSync

75Hz

Samsung U32J590:

4K

MVA Panel (True 10Bit)

%88 Adobe RGB, %100 sRGB

AMD FreeSync

60Hz


Philips 328B6QJEB:

2K

IPS Panel ( 8Bit + FRC )

%110 NTSC 1953, %128sRGB

60Hz


True 10Bit and 4K looks like great, i would like to hear your opinions.
 
