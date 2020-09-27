AOC Q3279VWFD8 vs Samsung U32J590 vs Philips 328B6QJEB? Help me to choose ?

Hi everyone, i hope everyone healthy.



I want best picture quality between these 3 monitor. My usage is coding, movies, a little bit gaming. Picture quality and colors are most important thing.



Please dont recommend different monitor because alternatives not exist in my country.



AOC Q3279VWFD8:



2K



IPS Panel ( 8Bit + FRC )



%84 Adobe RGB, %98 sRGB



AMD FreeSync



75Hz



Samsung U32J590:



4K



MVA Panel (True 10Bit)



%88 Adobe RGB, %100 sRGB



AMD FreeSync



60Hz





Philips 328B6QJEB:



2K



IPS Panel ( 8Bit + FRC )



%110 NTSC 1953, %128sRGB



60Hz





True 10Bit and 4K looks like great, i would like to hear your opinions.