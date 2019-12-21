AOC / LG Quality (Your actual experience)

Discussion in 'Displays' started by SpongeBob, Dec 12, 2019.

    SpongeBob

    SpongeBob

    So I've been somewhat interested in the 24G2 and the G2590FX. So I find these 2 monitors have VERY good reviews. Then you go to the droves of Amazon reviews and it tells another story (especially the photos). So I'm curious what you folks actual experience with these monitors has been.

    However based on my recent experience with 3 monitors which had decent enough reviews (non AOC) I'm finding that reviewers even from "reputable" sites are sorta full of crap. I'm pretty convinced at this point they are receiving cherry picked panels from the manufacturer, paid to do the reviews, or somehow just luckier than the rest of us, or they don't really know what they are doing and just writing what the manufacturer tells them. Not sure how they never seem to have any pixel issues, pannel construction issues, but 3 monitors I picked up all had at least 1 pixel issue, panel light bleed issues, etc.

    LG has been getting a lot of buzz as of late how are they?



    My experience:
    Asus didn't blow me away pixel issue, panel kinda meh.
    Dells were garbage dead pixels quality control.
    MSI very inconsistent panels (see my thread).
     
    sosab

    sosab n00b

    I’m using one of LGs smaller 21:9 panels. The 25UM58. The panel technology itself is about 4 years old. However it’s been recently updated with 75 hz native refresh and freesync. It’s barebones so it doesn’t includes a lot of bells and whistles but I’d be damn if it’s not the best experience I’ve ever had gaming. The thing is like a window in front of you. I use it about 2 feet away.
     
    jbltecnicspro

    jbltecnicspro [H]ardness Supreme

    I have a 27 inch 1440p VA gaming model. It's fine. There's a dead pixel up top-left, but it's not enough of an issue that made me want to turn it in and play the panel lottery.

    My only real complaint about the monitor is that the calibration controls are strangely and confusingly named. Thankfully, it's possible to dial in the screen to get an accurate image, but it took a little more monkeying around with the settings than I wanted to.
     
