AOC / LG Quality (Your actual experience)

So I've been somewhat interested in the 24G2 and the G2590FX. So I find these 2 monitors have VERY good reviews. Then you go to the droves of Amazon reviews and it tells another story (especially the photos). So I'm curious what you folks actual experience with these monitors has been. However based on my recent experience with 3 monitors which had decent enough reviews (non AOC) I'm finding that reviewers even from "reputable" sites are sorta full of crap. I'm pretty convinced at this point they are receiving cherry picked panels from the manufacturer, paid to do the reviews, or somehow just luckier than the rest of us, or they don't really know what they are doing and just writing what the manufacturer tells them. Not sure how they never seem to have any pixel issues, pannel construction issues, but 3 monitors I picked up all had at least 1 pixel issue, panel light bleed issues, etc. LG has been getting a lot of buzz as of late how are they? My experience: Asus didn't blow me away pixel issue, panel kinda meh. Dells were garbage dead pixels quality control. MSI very inconsistent panels (see my thread).