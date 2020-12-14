Anyone with a Gigabyte Aorus 30XX card with LCD display

I'm having issues with the LCD display on my 3090 Aorus Master. Sometimes it works, sometimes it just emits a grey panel, sometimes it just corrupts. Some other users have reported issues, and RGB Fusion seems to be a buggy POS, but I'm reluctant to RMA as the card itself works great and if it's a driver/firmware issue, hopefully it will be fixed eventually. Even if I RMA it, I doubt Gigabyte will have a replacement at the moment.
Anyone else have one of these cards and it doesn't have issues with the display?
