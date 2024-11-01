Anyone using Bazzite for gaming?

Bazzite is my favorite distro. I have had a HTPC/gaming PC connected to TV for a decade or more. Been on and off Linux since old Mandrake/Mandriva, but for HTPC, I have used primarily windows. A few years ago, I installed ChimeraOS, using HTPC as console PC. Since I have used Nvidia for many generations now, I had to use Intel iGPU for compositor and Nvidia GPU as renderer in ChimeraOS. This method got borked around v39 I think it was, so back to windows.Since then, I decided to make an all AMD build and installed ChimeraOS again (easy and nice Steam console OS). But, it was too locked and I had a noisy 6950 XT GPU. Could not install Lact without it getting flushed in the next update. Bazzite is atomic and not completly immutable with build-in support for lact. This have now been running for a long time. Its the HTPC distro with KDE desktop, booting directly to Steam. Everything can be controlled with a gamepad. Update is a one click solution. It cannot do everything windows can do, but as a console os, its way more comfortable. Since its all AMD, it took almost no time to setup and get running. Feature rich also with Decky loader plugins. Very nice to come home, start machine and its ready to play without any nagging about updating drivers, windows and so on.Because of the Atomic nature with the possibility to roll back if an update goes wrong, I decided to use Bazzite as a daily driver also on my main system. It has a Nvidia card, so experiences before has been a mixed bag, specially during kernel updates. Now I can avoid downtime if this occurs. Recently, I deleted windows partition and only use windows in a VM for light home office work that require Office 365. I have a laptop which I use for work with Win 11 and a RTX 4070 if I need for VR especially. When I have time, I will try ALVR with Quest 3 and see if it can be sufficient for those cases too.I have no hate for windows, but its become too noisy with all the updates, telemetry, pop-ups and installs. I feel the system is working against me so much of the time and too much energy goes towards updating, debloating and silencing notifications. There are many sacrifices moving to Linux, but at the same time, the OS stays the same until I choose to update or make changes. Its a bliss with Bazzite. I can change it enough to make it comfortable to use and at the same time its hard to break if I make changes. Now its fun again to start my main computer and just use it. No nagging from OS and bloatware. All the games I have used works without much hazzle and those that have anti-cheat which is not compatible with Linux is a sacrifice worth taking for me.So far, I have no desire to reinstall Windows or do any distro hopping.