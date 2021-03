I was considering a large air cooler like the Noctura NH-D15 but it looks a bit drab compared to others so I have a chance to purchase something with a bit more splash & color for about $30 less that's suppose to be comparable. Anyone using an ARCTIC Freezer 50 with these very hot chips and can recommend it? Wht can I expect for Turbo boost? I'll be using it mostly for gaming. I have the 10850k specifically.

​