Anyone using a pocketable headphone dac/amp?

Gatecrasher3000
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2013
- Messages
- 580
I've been using my Timeless 7hz IEMs with my deck, they sound great but I wanted to try my Hifiman Sundaras as they have a larger soundstage. The problem is the decks headphone port is not powerful enough to power the Sundaras to their full potential. So I was looking into a pocketable dac/amp, one that could run off the decks USBc port, powerful enough to power the Sundaras, but small enough to fit into the backside of the deck case.
Does anyone have a pocket dac/amp they could suggest. One they have been using to power their larger cans?
Let me know, thanks.
Does anyone have a pocket dac/amp they could suggest. One they have been using to power their larger cans?
Let me know, thanks.