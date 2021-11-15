Anyone Uses Software from NirSoft Website?

Hello,
I have been using occasionally software from NirSoft website.
What concerns me is this article: https://borncity.com/win/2020/04/16/dll-hijacking-vulnerabilities-in-nirsoft-tools/
From one side developer is concerned about his tools as seen here: https://blog.nirsoft.net/2009/05/17/antivirus-companies-cause-a-big-headache-to-small-developers/
From another side it seems strange that he does not address security vulnerability found in his software.
