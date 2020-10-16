Anyone Used the Optimus Res?

I'm getting ready for a Ryzen 3950x, and figured I would give the Optimus blocks a try. While I was busy looking over my current WC kit, I've decided it's time to ditch the Swiftech bayrez (it is annoying to fill and new cases aren't exactly swimming with 5.25" bays), and my D5 is something like 12 years old at this point. I thought, why not get an optimus res + d5 pump to go with the block, and then looked at the price - they certainly aren't winning any budget battles. Anyone used the Res? Is it awesome or too expensive? Does the aluminum housing actually make a difference in noise / cooling?