  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Anyone use Z-edge monitors?

S

scajjr29

Weaksauce
Joined
Aug 19, 2011
Messages
111
Considering a Z-edge UG49W 49 inch ultra wide curved monitor. $699 on Amazon. Must be a new model, can only find reviews on their smaller models.

Sam
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top