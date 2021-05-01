Anyone try using a nano memory card in a sim slot?

I have an old phone, a 1st gen Moto x, with only 11GB available storage internally and no micro SD slot. Has anyone ever tried removing the cellular info sim card, and installing a nano memory card into the sim slot, to use the phone for just internet wifi browsing and media playing? I don't need the cellular connection anymore, but would like to use it's blue tooth connection to my stereo at home, and store my music on the phone. But I would have way more than the 11 GB which is available storage, so I'm wondering if there's any way to use that sim slot for extra storage.