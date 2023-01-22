Anyone try hashcat on a 7900xt?

I have a 6900xt, 6600xt, and an amd fury. Curious where the 7900xt falls on hashrate.



I have read a 6900xt will do around 100mh/sec for NTLM but with my wordlist, rules, settings im getting around 30mh/sec My 6600xt gets 22mh/sec and my fury gets around 11mh/sec -- thinking of setting up a pentest lab, but honestly 6600xt seem good enough for cost and power.