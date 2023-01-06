Anyone snag a Cooler Master GP27Q?

staknhalo
https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/setup/monitors/tempest-gp27q/
Sold Out from what I can see
|Screen size
|27 inches
|Panel type
|Quantum Dot IPS
|Resolution
|2,560 x 1,400 (1440p, 2K, QHD)
|Peak brightness
|1,200 nits (HDR), 600 nits (SDR)
|HDR
|Yes
|Local dimming
|576 local dimming zones
|Contrast ratio
|50,000:1 (HDR), 1,000:1 (SDR)
|Response time
|0.5ms (MPRT)
|Refresh rate
|165Hz
|Curve
|N/A
|Speakers
|2x 2W speakers
|Inputs
|1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0
|USB ports
|1x USB-C with 90W power delivery, 2x USB 3.2
|Adjustments
|90 degrees pivot, 60 degrees swivel, 25 degrees tilt
|Wireless
|N/A
|List price
|$500
