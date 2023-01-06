Anyone snag a Cooler Master GP27Q?

staknhalo

staknhalo

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 11, 2007
Messages
3,276
https://www.coolermaster.com/catalog/setup/monitors/tempest-gp27q/

Screen size27 inches
Panel typeQuantum Dot IPS
Resolution2,560 x 1,400 (1440p, 2K, QHD)
Peak brightness1,200 nits (HDR), 600 nits (SDR)
HDRYes
Local dimming576 local dimming zones
Contrast ratio50,000:1 (HDR), 1,000:1 (SDR)
Response time0.5ms (MPRT)
Refresh rate165Hz
CurveN/A
Speakers2x 2W speakers
Inputs1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.0
USB ports1x USB-C with 90W power delivery, 2x USB 3.2
Adjustments90 degrees pivot, 60 degrees swivel, 25 degrees tilt
WirelessN/A
List price$500

Sold Out from what I can see :(
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top