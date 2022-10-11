Anyone own the Highpoint SSD7204?

Hi,



Was wondering if anyone owns the Highpoint SSD7204 raid card and if their ssd7204 shows up in a PCI device tree? More specifically if they see it listed with vendor id of 1103 and subvendor of 7204? The reason I ask is I don't see it listed in windows or with Uefi shell despite it working in Windows. Which is great it works in Windows however I hackintosh and can't get it going in Catalina and not sure why. The card just doesn't get recognized and the OSX driver fails. Only the four hard drives show up individually. Anyhow as I also own the SSD7202 I know that that card does indeed show up in a PCI device tree listing though that one is a bootable card while the SSD7204 is data only and uses PLX circuits to distribute the nvme drives. So wonder if its efi driver is even being loaded.



Any help be appreciated.



Thanks