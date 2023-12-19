Anyone looking for 4090s

So I sold a bunch here before for retail cost. But I stopped as they were readily available and didn’t make much sense.
But now it seems like a shit show again. Is anyone looking for one? I don’t want to run in to scalper stuff since I am just trying to help out like before. As long as retail plus my tax and shipping to you, you wanna pay coffee money or tip that’s your choice.
I just wanted to see the mindset here to see if it’s even worth it based on interest.
But now it seems like a shit show again. Is anyone looking for one? I don’t want to run in to scalper stuff since I am just trying to help out like before. As long as retail plus my tax and shipping to you, you wanna pay coffee money or tip that’s your choice.
I just wanted to see the mindset here to see if it’s even worth it based on interest.