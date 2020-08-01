Anyone highly proficient with TestDisk?

Im trying to recover a partition that got messed up via a botched input. Ive already recovered the data to a second disk using another utility, but the data all has random file names instead of the original file structure/file names. There are thousands of photos and thousands of music/video files that will never get organized unless I can somehow recover the original names and folders.



I tried to use Testdisk once or twice already but I have yet to be able to see the original files/folders after attempting to recover the partition. I understand what Im doing but probably not enough to actually be able to accomplish my end goal of just recovering the original partition. Right now Im doing a quick scan and I believe it auto selected GPT when it came to partition type. Before I make any further changes Id rather have someone that knows what they are doing chime in.



Original OS was Debian/OpenMediaVault and partition type was EXT4. My original attempt to use TestDisk may not have been up to date which apparently could have had issues with EXT4... I just downloaded/am running a live version of LinuxMint right now and I just installed/made sure TestDisk was updates via command line.