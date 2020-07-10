Anyone have success upgrading/replacing there Mononprice Mini select 3d (M200) to ramps?

My mainboard went T.U. and i tried using the ramps method, but I'm having a hell of a time with it.

I followed the instructions to the "T" over at instructables.com and even using an old Xbox PSU.





Messing with this for a while and I think I'm deeper in the rabbit hole.



In prontoface-Selecting Red center (yx) it moves the y and x axis to center.

-Select Y home bed moves fully towards me and get an "Halt.Kill () Called!-Select x home moves all the way to the left. Move back to center, hit 100 steps and moves very little to the right. Disconnect/Connect and select 100 steps to the right, moves to the right.



Select center and tries to move to the right even more and I get chattering of the stepper. Disconnect/Connect Select x Home, hot ends moves to the left (not home), get errror. Kill() called! Disconnect/Connect Center and hit 100 to the left and it moves almost fully to the left. Hit 100 again finishes moving to the left and stops.

During this the Y doesn't move and stepper chatters because it's trying to +Y direction even though it's there already.



-Select Z home moves down, but not completely "home" and get halt error.-LCD when PSU is turned dims on me, w/o PSU and USB plugged it normal.-Tried both the original PSU and the 360 PSU.



Went through the steps several times and had a friend verify.



vref on the steppers are around .75v



Jumper to 1/16th



Purchased in 2018, but that's not to say I don't have an early V2...