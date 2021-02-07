Anyone Have Experience With Ergotron LX Wall Mount Monitor Arm? Concerned with it on one stud.

alpharalpha
I just set this up and am uncomfortable with it all on one stud; arm is heavier than I anticipated (13.5lbs) and though monitor is at low end of weight limit (12.5lbs) considering extends outwards up to 33" seems like a lot of force on single stud; wondering what other's experiences have been; thinking of putting board up spanning 3 studs then drilling thru center of board and screwing logner lag bolts into existing mount holes in stud; putting some into the other 2 studs as well, just to give that single stud some help; Have it mounted now--without monitor for the moment--and it feels solid; but this is my first experience with a long monitor arm like this. This is it: https://www.ergodirect.com/17794-ergotron-45-383-026-lx-hd-sit-stand-wall-mount-monitor-arm.html
In the pic the horizontal holes are from my using an awl to find edges of stud, have electric finder this just takes the guesswork out of finding center, I will sand and paint over it; also I originally mounted it a bit lower so that's the bottom hole; it cracked the textured surface that's over the sheetrock, made me a bit nervous that I might've split the stud as well; M8 80mm lag bolts are pretty large for 2" stud (1.5" actual) Anyone have experience with using one of these or similar mounts and would you suggest beefing up the support or is it good in the one stud?
