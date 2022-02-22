Anyone have a Moto G100? How do you like it?

The Mad Atheist
[H]ard|Gawd
- Mar 9, 2018
1,326
https://www.gsmarena.com/motorola_moto_g100-10791.php
Planning to upgrade my Redmi Note 9S with a Snapdragon 720G to this for better OTG console emulation, GC, PS2, and so far the G100 checks all the boxes I like.
870 CPU
IPS screen
SD slot
3.5mm jack
Video out
Camera isn't important
Any cons?
