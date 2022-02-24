Anyone ever replace a HD SAS connector ?

Came upon a 6TB 12G SAS Dell branded HGST HD with a broken power connector. Only the plastic part is broken. I'm using an SAS to SATA connector at present. This works because the pins themselves are intact and required just a little straightening to go into connector. The drive itself is fine, it's a low mileage 100% health beauty. While the SAS to SATA connector does work it limits the drives usefulness so I'd like to replace the connector if possible/practicable. I have donor drives available. Anyone ever do this? How hard is it? Any tips?



TIA