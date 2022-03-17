Anyone else got a 6700XT?

Just seems hardly anyone has one or admits to having one.



I have one! Yes I know when it came out people were like "where does it fit?" and later on that is still the case. But a lot of reviewers seem to forget that whilst it wasn't much of an upgrade from previous gen...for those of us on a RX480 or similar...big leap!



I got mine purely because last summer 6700XTs were the only mid-high end card available in the UK in any number. I got mine for £630 but they went up a lot more and are now back to that price.



I've enjoyed it. It's done all i want from it. My brother is now enjoying the RX480...(he had a 2GB 7850 before).



Anyone else in the 6700XT club?