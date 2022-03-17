Anyone else got a 6700XT?

Just seems hardly anyone has one or admits to having one.

I have one! Yes I know when it came out people were like "where does it fit?" and later on that is still the case. But a lot of reviewers seem to forget that whilst it wasn't much of an upgrade from previous gen...for those of us on a RX480 or similar...big leap!

I got mine purely because last summer 6700XTs were the only mid-high end card available in the UK in any number. I got mine for £630 but they went up a lot more and are now back to that price.

I've enjoyed it. It's done all i want from it. My brother is now enjoying the RX480...(he had a 2GB 7850 before).

Anyone else in the 6700XT club?
 
I just ordered a ASRock Challenger. 1070 too long In the tooth for my new 144hz panel. They recently came down to earth on pricing.

Pure Horsepower puts it right at 2080 Ti levels give or take. It's a decent deal for $600 if you don't care about Ray tracing
 
Yeah Ray Tracing for me is "never had it so..." But I'll be looking for it in 3-4 years maybe as long as it's a "switch it on and forget about it option" with little downside on performance. Otherwise...no biggie.
 
