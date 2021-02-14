Anyone do this?

My PC is set up in a room that backs onto the garage, the garage is secure, as secure as the house, it's very very cold in there during winter and cooler than the house on the hottest summer days, so I was thinking about drilling a hole through the walls and setting my PC up in there, running cables through some tubing to my desk.Potential benefits*Space saving*Noise reduction x 100% (FT02 which runs quiet as a mouse in the winter but can be noisy during the hotter months)*Even lower temps (may be able to push the OC further)Potential drawbacksCan't think of any except maybe having to go into the freezing cold garage in the winter to do maintenance, although I could easily just bring it into the house so even that's not really an issue, and of course I love my PC and especially the case, but honestly I don't really look at it that often, and I bought the case more for how well it performs than for its (in my eyes) stunning looks.Would be very interested to hear what you think about it, particularly anyone who has or has had a similar set up.