Anyone do this?

My PC is set up in a room that backs onto the garage, the garage is secure, as secure as the house, it's very very cold in there during winter and cooler than the house on the hottest summer days, so I was thinking about drilling a hole through the walls and setting my PC up in there, running cables through some tubing to my desk.

pc through wall.png


Potential benefits
*Space saving
*Noise reduction x 100% (FT02 which runs quiet as a mouse in the winter but can be noisy during the hotter months)
*Even lower temps (may be able to push the OC further)

Potential drawbacks
Can't think of any except maybe having to go into the freezing cold garage in the winter to do maintenance, although I could easily just bring it into the house so even that's not really an issue, and of course I love my PC and especially the case, but honestly I don't really look at it that often, and I bought the case more for how well it performs than for its (in my eyes) stunning looks.

Would be very interested to hear what you think about it, particularly anyone who has or has had a similar set up.
 
I don't think you would see much of a benefit in overclocking.

Garage can be abit more dusty.

Other then that go for it if ya want
 
I do a similar thing, but I run my computer through the wall of my office into my bedroom.

I have a full setup, including aluminum mouse pad and a nice TKL keyboard, as well as a ton of DEDICATED USB ports.
I'm using the Dark Hero motherboard, so I've got loads of USB slots, and I route a bunch of them through the wall, so I don't even need a hub.

But on this side of the wall, the office side, I've got a standing terminal desk. It's INCREDIBLY convenient, because all I have to do is win+P a few times, and I can make any display the main one.
Win+P even changes the primary speaker as well, so the entire experience is as if I had two computers. Sorta.

My true desire is to be able to log into two separate instances of Windows at the same time, with some sort of mini-PIP portal between them.
That'd be cool. Still, as it is isn't bad either.

Either way, this allows me to open up the windows on a freezing cold day, and chill the office to insanely low Northern temps.
Ambient GPU and CPU temps can drop to sub 10 C like this, while I stay warm and cozy in the bed.

This is true technological enthusiasm.
 
