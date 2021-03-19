Anybody know of an FTP program with dark mode?

Hi all,

I'm just curious if anyone has found a FTP program with a dark mode. These new monitors especially with HDR are super bright and I'm using more and more dark mode things to compensate. Anyone have any ideas / suggestions? Can be for Mac or PC, though PC is preferred. TIA!
 
