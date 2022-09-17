Any XB273UGX owners here?
Can you guys successfully run OC mode @ 270Hz?
Mine was running ok for about 1 month @ 270Hz OC, but now the screen goes blank for about 1-10 seconds very frequently.
I turned OC off, and reverted back to 240Hz and restarted the computer and its all good, no more blanking every few seconds.
