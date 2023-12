There's always a noise floor.



What is your exact setup will help.



How much is in between analog stages is where a lot comes from. Amplifiers amplify everything fed to them, you can set thresholds for when you start the gain to try to push the noise floor below that but any sound created that is within that range goes away as well. So its kind of a give/take situation.



Are you not wanting static when lets say music is off or are you trying to fight the noise that exists in quiet spots in a song?



That said i have a really quiet setup that makes me happy just using a soundblaster ae-5 and a pair of mackie cr-8's. In between is a schiit magni to feed my dt-880 600ohm headphones. I know the soundcard can drive them but the interface was easier to work with using the magni.



My cabling is nothing special, monoprice stuff i got from amazon.



If you are getting a loud hiss when not at full volume i would also suspect something is damaged.