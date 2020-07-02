Any warnings about making my own case?

Aegir
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Apr 15, 2020
- Messages
- 101
I love working with wood and acrylic, but I don't want to damage any electronic equipment.
Are there any safety guidelines when it comes to dealing with electrostatic discharge or other cataclysmic events?
I've just screwed motherboard stand-off screws directly into wood. Is there anything I need to be wary of?
Are there any safety guidelines when it comes to dealing with electrostatic discharge or other cataclysmic events?
I've just screwed motherboard stand-off screws directly into wood. Is there anything I need to be wary of?