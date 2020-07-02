Any warnings about making my own case?

I love working with wood and acrylic, but I don't want to damage any electronic equipment.
Are there any safety guidelines when it comes to dealing with electrostatic discharge or other cataclysmic events?

I've just screwed motherboard stand-off screws directly into wood. Is there anything I need to be wary of?
 
