any software better than DVD Identifier 5.2 that can read what country makes the disc?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,531
On this old software (see encl. screen capture), all it says is:
Manufacturer name, manufacturer ID, media type ID

I need a software that can tell what country the disc is from. I remember we talk about this many years ago, and there is a way to tell what country it is from

anyone knows?
 

  scan.JPG
    scan.JPG
