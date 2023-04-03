any software better than DVD Identifier 5.2 that can read what country makes the disc?

Happy Hopping
On this old software (see encl. screen capture), all it says is:
Manufacturer name, manufacturer ID, media type ID
I need a software that can tell what country the disc is from. I remember we talk about this many years ago, and there is a way to tell what country it is from
anyone knows?
