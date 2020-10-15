Any recommendations for a session backup add-on for Firefox?

A few months ago I got burned by Firefox where it crashed and then the session was wiped out. None of my windows and tabs were restored even though I have it set to restore session. I don't recall the precise circumstances but I think it also updated itself, and that had something to do with it.



As a result, I need to have an add-on that will add redundancy on top of whatever Mozilla does to save sessions. I've been using the Tab Session Manager add-on, but I'm annoyed because I can't choose where to store the automatic session backups. It only allows storing them within the download folder, which is annoying because I always set my download folder to be the desktop. So now I have this backup folder cluttering up my desktop. Stupid.



Does anyone have a recommendation for another add-on?