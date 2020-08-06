Any pro fps players here?

CleanSlate
Looking for tips and tricks to improve my system and ability to play games like CS:GO or similar from pros.
Any other suggestions are welcome as well.
Current system:
MSI 1070 ti Duke edition
Mouse is a redragon RGB with 7k
6700k i7
32 gigs ddr4
Nvme 512 gig on Mobo
Currently looking for a 1 Ms 144hz 2k monitor, I currently use 1080p at 60hz 5 ms
Ask if you need any more settings or specs
