Any opinions on Corsair water blocks?

G

Gorilla

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 14, 2007
Messages
7,014
So I just decided to celebrate a recent promotion (though they haven't actually told me what my raise will be yet) by ordering a 4090 FE.

Anyway, I plan to water cool it since I already have a custom loop set up. I've been looking at blocks and the usual suspects are all there, EK, heatkiller, alphacool, etc. Then I noticed that apparently Corsair has moved beyond just AIOs. When did that happen? Are their full cover blocks any good? I don't expect any of you to have actually tried their 4090 FE block, but I have no idea what the reputation of their blocks is in the community.
 
started a couple or three years ago, iirc. im using one of their cpu blocks and it seem decently built and works good. dont know about their gpu blocks though, but it does look decent.
 
