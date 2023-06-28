Any opinions on Corsair water blocks?

So I just decided to celebrate a recent promotion (though they haven't actually told me what my raise will be yet) by ordering a 4090 FE.
Anyway, I plan to water cool it since I already have a custom loop set up. I've been looking at blocks and the usual suspects are all there, EK, heatkiller, alphacool, etc. Then I noticed that apparently Corsair has moved beyond just AIOs. When did that happen? Are their full cover blocks any good? I don't expect any of you to have actually tried their 4090 FE block, but I have no idea what the reputation of their blocks is in the community.
