Difference in colors is mostly due:

- gamut

- contrast

- gamma response



8bit vs 10bit have usually no consequence in colors and only in some cases can even show itself.

Besides almost all the so called 10-bit IPS panels are actually 8-bit + A-FCR, it is just done in panel electronics itself so they can claim 10-bit in specs. And if you ran you "10-bit" panel in 6-bit + A-FCR mode you would most probably not even notice it.