Any ideas?

RushFan

RushFan

Gawd
Joined
Nov 3, 2005
Messages
736
I have solved this already, but I wanted to know if any of you gurus know the "why?".

I have a 5900X and Asus Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi motherboard (rest of specs in sig).
I haven't been living at home much for the last few months, but every time I came home, my PC was locked up solid (no blue screen). Power off and restart and it would come up just fine until the next time I came back and it was frozen.

I came home recently and the computer would not boot (I could get into BIOS) but Win 11 would not load (spinning circle and freeze), I brought system down to single stick of RAM, swapped power supply, video card, and just keyboard/mouse. I could not even get the computer to boot Ubuntu or a Win 11 USB installation.

I swapped in my son's 5600X and my system worked perfectly.

WAIT! HERE'S WHERE IT GETS WEIRD!!!

I put the 5900X in his B550-PLUS M/B and it worked perfectly!

From this, I assumed it was my X570 Motherboard. Asus RMA'd my M/B, received the new one, installed it, the 5900X...and still the exact same problems!

AMD decided to then do an RMA, so I got the new 5900X, installed it, and my system is perfect.

The question...
Why would the 5900X work in the B550-PLUS M/B but not my X570? Benchmarks, games, everything seemed to work perfectly with my 5900X in his B550 M/B.
 
Computing is not an exact science, especially not when BIOSes are involved.
 
As already mentioned, BIOS updates often add stability and compatibility fixes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top