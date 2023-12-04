Any ideas?

I have solved this already, but I wanted to know if any of you gurus know the "why?".



I have a 5900X and Asus Crosshair VIII Hero WiFi motherboard (rest of specs in sig).

I haven't been living at home much for the last few months, but every time I came home, my PC was locked up solid (no blue screen). Power off and restart and it would come up just fine until the next time I came back and it was frozen.



I came home recently and the computer would not boot (I could get into BIOS) but Win 11 would not load (spinning circle and freeze), I brought system down to single stick of RAM, swapped power supply, video card, and just keyboard/mouse. I could not even get the computer to boot Ubuntu or a Win 11 USB installation.



I swapped in my son's 5600X and my system worked perfectly.



WAIT! HERE'S WHERE IT GETS WEIRD!!!



I put the 5900X in his B550-PLUS M/B and it worked perfectly!



From this, I assumed it was my X570 Motherboard. Asus RMA'd my M/B, received the new one, installed it, the 5900X...and still the exact same problems!



AMD decided to then do an RMA, so I got the new 5900X, installed it, and my system is perfect.



The question...

Why would the 5900X work in the B550-PLUS M/B but not my X570? Benchmarks, games, everything seemed to work perfectly with my 5900X in his B550 M/B.