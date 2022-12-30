any HX1500i users?

Just trying to finish up my new build here and need a power supply. I can pick up the HX1500i today from Best Buy and just trying to see if anyone has this and what the experience has been. Honestly this thing is very expensive and I hate to spend that much when it's not even the new standard but I can pick this up today and finish my build. I really can't find all that many reviews but I did see a lot of reviews for the HX1000i where people were complaining about a ticking noise so I'm a bit worried that issue may also be on the 1500 version of this power supply.