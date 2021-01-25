Any experience with the Phanteks Revolt X / Pro? (Phanteks 719 / Luxe 2 case + dual system)

Picking up a 719 most likely for a 10980XE build; but also considering chucking in a small ITX server as well (why not? it's there!). The "recommended" power supply for that seems to be the Revolt X or dual Revolt Pros... but, I'm curious:
1. Do you really have to have one of those? Could you use two different PSUs and just use the reset switch to power on the second system, and not care?
2. Any experience with the PSUs in general? Reviews are somewhat sparse, and I can't find anything here really either.

System is currently planned to be:
10980XE + Designaire 10G
128G RAM / 2x NVMe
6800XT or 5700XT, depending on what I end up chucking in
16x 2.5" drives
SAS controller

Second System:
ITX Epyc Supermicro (Epyc SoC, not a full-fat chip).
128G RDIMM
10G card.

1200W should power both of those... or dual 800s, obviously. Just curious the best way to go about this - if the single PSU is enough, or if I shouldn't bother with the specialty one and just use two totally independent setups.
 
I can't answer on #2, but since I have the case, I can answer #1: you will have a hard time fitting 2 PSUs plus all the other stuff at the same time.

Technically, you will need to either mod the case or get creative to fit the second PSU since the case is designed for either ITX or 2 PSU, but not both (occupies the same slot).

If you are watercooling, it will be an even tighter fit with all those SSDs. AIO should be fine as long as it isn't too big.

For the 10G card on the ITX, you'll want a Phanteks-made PCIe extender, as it will fit perfectly with the mount included with the case.
 
