Any experience with the Phanteks Revolt X / Pro? (Phanteks 719 / Luxe 2 case + dual system)

Picking up a 719 most likely for a 10980XE build; but also considering chucking in a small ITX server as well (why not? it's there!). The "recommended" power supply for that seems to be the Revolt X or dual Revolt Pros... but, I'm curious:

1. Do you really have to have one of those? Could you use two different PSUs and just use the reset switch to power on the second system, and not care?

2. Any experience with the PSUs in general? Reviews are somewhat sparse, and I can't find anything here really either.



System is currently planned to be:

10980XE + Designaire 10G

128G RAM / 2x NVMe

6800XT or 5700XT, depending on what I end up chucking in

16x 2.5" drives

SAS controller



Second System:

ITX Epyc Supermicro (Epyc SoC, not a full-fat chip).

128G RDIMM

10G card.



1200W should power both of those... or dual 800s, obviously. Just curious the best way to go about this - if the single PSU is enough, or if I shouldn't bother with the specialty one and just use two totally independent setups.