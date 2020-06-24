Any cool ideas for using this old Dell Precision 390?

I got this machine from my old job around 2013 or so. I had intended on using it as a small general purpose home server but never got around to rebuilding it. It's now super old and probably doesn't have any useful components in it, but I figured I'd see if anyone had any cool suggestions on repurposing it before I just throw it in the trash. The machine has (2) 3.5" bays, so it would need to be gutted and have some other mods to use it as a NAS. That's really the only thing that's come to mind for be. Any other ideas?

IMG_20180825_223224.jpg
IMG_20180825_223425.jpg
 
