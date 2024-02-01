Any Beyerdynamic DT990-Pro users here? Are the new models worse?

I have a pair of Beyerdynamic DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones that I got back in 2008 or so. I enjoyed them for those 15+ years, but they are showing their age and have developed some glitchy cable issues in addition to a deteriorating headband, earpads, etc; so I decided to just get a new pair.



I went with the DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition version with the black ear-pads and the straight cable. This was mainly because I strongly prefer the straight cable (my DT770-Pro has a straight cable also).



They arrived today and I am very surprised by what I'm hearing. The DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones are noticeably more quiet, and significantly lacking deep bass, compared to my older DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones.



I'm powering them with a Little-Dot II+, which is an OTL Tube Headphone Amp that I've used since 2006; it's a predecessor to the current Little-Dot MKII. I've used it to power my DT990-Pro 250ohm the majority of the time that I've had them since ~2008, and it's always been a great match.



Still having my old DT990-Pro headphones in a mostly-functional state (just have to jiggle the cable sometimes), I can easily do a back and forth comparison between the new and old DT990-Pro headphones using the same amp, at the exact same volume setting, etc.



Without a doubt, the DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones are noticeably more quiet and lacking bass, by more than just a little bit, at the exact same volume setting. Also, at higher volume settings, it sounds almost like my headphone amplifier is soft-clipping trying to power the DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones, especially during deep bass. It would be tempting to suggest that these 250ohm headphones are simply difficult to power, but:

1) My OTL Tube amp actually puts out MORE power into higher impedance loads, which is why it's always done great with my DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones in the past

2) My amp has NO problem powering my old DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones.



I'm extremely confused at this point. I thought that I was basically getting a replacement of what I already had and was going for what seemed like a safe choice. How can the behavior of the two headphones be so different when they are the same model and the same impedance?



The only thing I can think of is the fresh pads on the new headphones vs the worn-in pads on the old headphones, but while I can believe that might explain some of the differences I'm hearing, I don't think it can explain all of it. The volume difference between the two models at the exact same amplifier volume setting is just too large. I have to wonder, do these new DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones even have the same headphone drivers in them as my old DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones? Did they do some serious cost-cutting with the new models or something?