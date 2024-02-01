Any Beyerdynamic DT990-Pro users here? Are the new models worse?

I have a pair of Beyerdynamic DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones that I got back in 2008 or so. I enjoyed them for those 15+ years, but they are showing their age and have developed some glitchy cable issues in addition to a deteriorating headband, earpads, etc; so I decided to just get a new pair.

I went with the DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition version with the black ear-pads and the straight cable. This was mainly because I strongly prefer the straight cable (my DT770-Pro has a straight cable also).

They arrived today and I am very surprised by what I'm hearing. The DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones are noticeably more quiet, and significantly lacking deep bass, compared to my older DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones.

I'm powering them with a Little-Dot II+, which is an OTL Tube Headphone Amp that I've used since 2006; it's a predecessor to the current Little-Dot MKII. I've used it to power my DT990-Pro 250ohm the majority of the time that I've had them since ~2008, and it's always been a great match.

Still having my old DT990-Pro headphones in a mostly-functional state (just have to jiggle the cable sometimes), I can easily do a back and forth comparison between the new and old DT990-Pro headphones using the same amp, at the exact same volume setting, etc.

Without a doubt, the DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones are noticeably more quiet and lacking bass, by more than just a little bit, at the exact same volume setting. Also, at higher volume settings, it sounds almost like my headphone amplifier is soft-clipping trying to power the DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones, especially during deep bass. It would be tempting to suggest that these 250ohm headphones are simply difficult to power, but:
1) My OTL Tube amp actually puts out MORE power into higher impedance loads, which is why it's always done great with my DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones in the past
2) My amp has NO problem powering my old DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones.

I'm extremely confused at this point. I thought that I was basically getting a replacement of what I already had and was going for what seemed like a safe choice. How can the behavior of the two headphones be so different when they are the same model and the same impedance?

The only thing I can think of is the fresh pads on the new headphones vs the worn-in pads on the old headphones, but while I can believe that might explain some of the differences I'm hearing, I don't think it can explain all of it. The volume difference between the two models at the exact same amplifier volume setting is just too large. I have to wonder, do these new DT990-Pro 250ohm Limited Edition headphones even have the same headphone drivers in them as my old DT990-Pro 250ohm headphones? Did they do some serious cost-cutting with the new models or something?
 
There is variance between the drivers but most likely the difference is just the pads, switch them from one to the other and they should sound fairly similar.
 
