Any benefit to RAID 1?

Hey guys,
I'm in the market for a storage solution, some sort of NAS. I'm torn between just buying a synology or a pc/server setup with some extra drives and doing it that way. I've had some low-end nas devices in the past, that I always ran in RAID 1, but now that I think or it, it doesn't make much sense.
My reasoning is that RAID 1 != backup. If a drive fails, you need to replace the drive (ideally with the same drive) and rebuild. Why would I not just take those same 2 identical drives, store files on one, and setup a backup to the other?
Wouldn't this be a more practical solution? Am I missing anything that a RAID mirror would provide that a incremental backup to a second drive wouldnt?
 
Raid 1 always has the same data on both drives at the same time. Doing backups every now and then requires more cpu cycles and there are times when the data is only on one drive.
 
