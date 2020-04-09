Any benefit to RAID 1?

Hey guys,

I'm in the market for a storage solution, some sort of NAS. I'm torn between just buying a synology or a pc/server setup with some extra drives and doing it that way. I've had some low-end nas devices in the past, that I always ran in RAID 1, but now that I think or it, it doesn't make much sense.

My reasoning is that RAID 1 != backup. If a drive fails, you need to replace the drive (ideally with the same drive) and rebuild. Why would I not just take those same 2 identical drives, store files on one, and setup a backup to the other?

Wouldn't this be a more practical solution? Am I missing anything that a RAID mirror would provide that a incremental backup to a second drive wouldnt?