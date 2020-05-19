Any Basic/Advanced PC maintenance maintaining tips I should know?

I just got my first PC and I want to keep it in the best shape I can for as long as I can, any one know any tools/apps/settings/updates I should download or keep checking to keep it running its best?
Also I bought a computer duster and a swifer wipe for my desk. Im sure on the best way to go about cleaning it though.

I appreciate any feedback anyone can offer thanks

clean the filters as needed, run windows updates and update your gpu drivers every month or so and you should be good. you dont really need any extra apps or anything, defender is good for antivirus and unless youre downloading pirated games they shouldnt be an issue. occasionally youll run into an odd file compression so winrar might come in handy i guess, if needed. for games youll need steam or epic or whatever game launcher is used, usually is automated.
 
Keep an eye on radiators and fans. Those clean your room by filtering the air.
Maybe change page file to be one contiguous size. It's set to automatically manage itself, potentially adding chunks, making it fragmented. Typically a problem on conventional hard drives, not a big problem on solid state storage. I usually set to no pagefile, then delete old by enabling view hidden files and deleting pagefile.sys in C:/ and setting custom pagefile, min:2048mb+max:2048mb.

Edit: a small note on WinRar it does not delete its temporary files when it's done extracting, potentially leaving gunk behind. Also, any apps crashing or pc crashes leave bunch of system dump files. Regular disk cleanup and enabling system files clean up takes care of that.

Edit2: disable any start up unnecessary programs in msconfig and uninstall ant bloatware that you can.
 
