Any Basic/Advanced PC maintenance maintaining tips I should know?

Toddmichael333
n00b
- Joined
- May 12, 2020
- Messages
- 15
I just got my first PC and I want to keep it in the best shape I can for as long as I can, any one know any tools/apps/settings/updates I should download or keep checking to keep it running its best?
Also I bought a computer duster and a swifer wipe for my desk. Im sure on the best way to go about cleaning it though.
I appreciate any feedback anyone can offer thanks
2080ti
Ryzen 7 3700x
16gb ram 3600 mhz
X570 motherboard
640w Gold PSU
