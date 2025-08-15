Any 60+ year old Gamers here?

Executioner
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 919
I just turned 70 in May of this year. I've been gaming since Wolfenstein 3D came out in 1992. This year, I finished Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West. Since my reaction times are slower than they were when I was younger, I find myself playing these AA and AAA games on easy setting. After finishing the game, I may go back and repeat it at a normal setting. I'm currently trying to play Ghost of Tsushima and having a challenge even on easy setting using a mouse and keyboard.
So what are you old farts playing that are at least 60 years old or order?
So what are you old farts playing that are at least 60 years old or order?